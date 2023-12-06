Theft prevention technology added at The Shops at La Palmera

The Shops at La Palmera adds license plate recognition technology to crack down on retail theft during the holidays

70% of retail theft crimes involve a vehicle —this technology will help decrease the number of holiday crimes

'Tis the season for the holidays and everything that comes with it, including the shopping. However, to do that safely, The Shops at La Palmera (TSALP) have installed new technology to crack down on retail theft.

According to a National Crime Victimization Survey, robbery and theft/larceny increases about 20% in the last couple months of the year.

TSALP has partnered with Flock Safety, a crime solution technology company, to install nine license plate readers at each entrance of the shopping center's parking lot.

“Seventy-percent of the retail crime involve a vehicle, so what better way than to capture vehicle license plates. Once you hit the property, your license plate is in our system," Norine Bowen, The Shops at La Palmera's Regional Vice President and Property Manager said.

The equipment was installed in September and Bowen said so far, there's been successful results. She mentioned there are even 'regular' thieves that come to the TSALP often, but lately, they haven't committed crimes on the property.

The cameras are also solar powered, so they're great for the environment and even during bad weather, they're operational.

Once a vehicle's license plate is captured, retail managers and property security will give information to law enforcement to help track down the possible thief.

“This gives the customers as well as the retailers peace of mind," Bowen said, "Once there is an incident, they can report it to our security personnel and they will report it to law enforcement. The safety and security of our guests and employees is paramount.”

