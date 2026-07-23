The state's annual back to school sales tax holiday is coming up soon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas shoppers can save money on back-to-school items during the state's annual sales tax holiday, running Aug. 7-9.

During the three-day period, all back-to-school items priced under $100 are sales tax free. The exemption applies to items bought online or from catalog sellers doing business in Texas.

Qualifying tax-free items include clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks priced under $100.

A complete list of qualifying tax-free items is available on the Texas Comptroller's website.

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