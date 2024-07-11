"The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition" taking its final bows on Friday
There's one last chance to travel to Bikini Bottom
PrevNext
KRIS 6 News
From L to R: Elias Vasquez (Patrick Star), Haley Sturgeon (Sandy Cheeks) and Jeremiah Johnson (Spongebob Squarepants). The trio performing "Hero is My Middle Name" in "The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The cast and crew of "The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition" will have one final performance Friday at 7 p.m.
The musical is a collaborative effort between the Corpus Christi Independent School District and the Gregory-Portland Independent School District Theater Departments. The show is being performed at the auditorium of Veterans Memorial High School.
The cast is no stranger to the stage, many of regulars in their respective muscial theater departments. For many of the cast, this will be their final performance with the districts after graduating in May.
One of those seniors is Haley Sturgeon who plays Sandy Cheeks. Sturgeon said her experience has been, "super fun. There's never a dull moment in this show."
"There's always something pulling in, there's always something going on. It's just so much fun. You will not regret seeing this show," she added.
The show is an hour-long abridged version of the Tony Award winning musical based on the hit Nickelodeon animated series. Tickets for the performance are $8 for kids and $12 for adults. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.