The real impact of tariffs on your pocketbook

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each day, I drive about 10 miles to work. But with Canada supplying up to 70% of the U.S.’s crude oil, experts warn that new tariffs could drive gas prices up by as much as 40 cents a gallon. For me, that means an extra $1.60 a week just to get to work—and that’s only the beginning.

Across the board, prices are rising. From groceries to gas to electronics, American consumers are feeling the squeeze. Analysts predict that the new tariffs could cost the average American up to $1,200 annually—that’s roughly $23 a week.

Take that avocado you enjoy with breakfast—it could cost you 40 cents more. Produce from Mexico? Expect to pay up to 25% more. And gas prices are expected to climb, further straining household budgets.

"I’ve been trying not to pay too much attention because it’s just so irritating. But with these tariffs starting today, I’m definitely nervous about the impact," said one resident.

Another resident says he's just trying to hang on in an already stretched economy.

“All we can do is hope for the best. I'm just trying to hold onto my home and make sure my family’s okay.”

While the tariffs are intended to address trade imbalances and encourage domestic industries, some economists caution that if these measures persist, they could cause long-term damage.

“When these tariffs drag on and the economy feels the strain, businesses will start cutting back. And when businesses are hurting, they will fire workers,” said Dr. Ahmed Kamara, Assistant Professor of Economics, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The real question now is how long will these tariffs last, and how much more will Americans pay in the months to come?

