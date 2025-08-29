The Purple Door urgently needs hygiene products for its locations across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Purple Door, a vital organization that assists those affected by domestic and sexual violence throughout the Coastal Bend, is reaching out to the community for essential support.

The organization is currently in urgent need of hygiene products across its multiple locations in 1 2counties to help survivors rebuild their lives with dignity and basic necessities.

For those who prefer to donate remotely, The Purple Door has established an Amazon wishlist to streamline the giving process. Community members can access the wishlist by clicking here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3DAY1AY99PH64

These essential items help domestic violence survivors as they work to regain safety and stability in their lives. Basic hygiene products, often taken for granted, become critical needs for individuals and families fleeing dangerous situations.

The Purple Door says they appreciate the overwhelming generosity from the community, and they strive to assist their clients.

"Confidentiality and safety are The Purple Door’s priorities as we assist women, men, and children who have experienced physical and emotional trauma," said officials from the Purple Door.

For more information about donation locations, hours, or specific needs, contact The Purple Door directly or visit their website here: DONATE – The Purple Door

Please drop off your donations at the back of the store at Purple Door Resale, located at 4202 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78412, Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All donations must be dropped off at The Purple Door Resale Shop.

Items Needed: