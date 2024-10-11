The Food Bank and Ice Rays team up to Ice Out Hunger

The Corpus Christi Ice Rays partner with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to ice out hunger.

The event was on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Next food distribution event will be on Oct. 22.

Supporting the community that supports our local teams. That was the goal Thursday, Oct. 10th, when the Coastal Bend Food Bank teamed up with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays to host their Ice Out Hunger event.

Books full of fruits and vegetables were given to anyone who attended the event.

“It’s a really good way to give back to our community, and maybe, the less fortunate people in Corpus Christi,” said Carter Krenke, team member of the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. “We’re able to do it and we’re super glad that we all come out and support our community.”

The Coastal Bend Food Bank distributes food in bulk to incorporated 501C3 nonprofit organizations or churches that have a purpose or mission statement related to the care and feeding of the ill, needy, or minor children. The CBFB has food pantries in or serving every zip code in Corpus Christi and has representation in most of the 11 rural counties that we serve.

The Ice Rays and the Coastal Bend Food Bank will host another community event on Oct. 22.

According to the Coastal Bend Food Bank, food distributions are held drive-thru style on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in Corpus Christi at 5442 Bear Lane.

Anyone can register at the office prior to the food distributions or during the event.

For more information call 361-887-6291.

