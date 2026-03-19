The Corpus Christi Football Club moves its first home game to Cabaniss Field due to construction delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Football Club announced today that its new stadium on Old Brownsville Road will not be ready for the team's first home game on May 2 because of construction delays, according to a press release from the Corpus Christi Football Club.

The Sharks, currently in their first professional season, will instead play their home opener at Cabaniss Field.

The club's owner wants fans to know the team still plans to play. All season and single-game tickets will be honored at the alternate venue.

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