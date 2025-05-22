The Class of 2025: High school seniors get ready for graduation in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — May 29 is the last day of school for all Corpus Christi Independent School District students, and thousands of graduates will walk the stage at the American Bank Center, Selena Auditorium, Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium, and Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall.

The American Bank Center has a strict bag policy. Any bags larger than a clutch bag will need to be clear; however, bags smaller than 12″x12″x6″ will be permitted inside American Bank Center.

"We do allow each member of the party to bring in a large clear Ziploc bag, including children, of their belongings. Guests who have bags larger than this size will be asked to return them to their vehicles," said American Bank Center officials.

All bags will also be searched for prohibited items at entry before walking through the metal detectors at the front doors. To learn more about prohibited items at the American Bank Center, click here.

Graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube Channel: Corpus Christi ISD - YouTube

AMERICAN BANK CENTER ARENA GRADUATIONS

Miller High School

Friday, May 30, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Doors open at 9 a.m.

Moody High School

Friday, May 30, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.

Ray High School

Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Doors open at 9 a.m.

Carroll High School

Friday, May 30, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.

King High School

Saturday, May 31, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.; Doors open at 1 p.m.

Veterans Memorial High School

Saturday, May 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5 p.m.

DEL MAR COLLEGE - RICHARDSON PERFORMANCE HALL

Branch Academy

Thursday, May 15, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Doors open at 4 p.m.

Collegiate High School

Thursday, May 15, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.

AMERICAN BANK CENTER - SELENA AUDITORIUM

Coles High School

Thursday, June 5, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

Summer Graduation

Thursday, July 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Doors open at 5:00 p.m.