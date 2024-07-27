The 6th annual Corpus Christi Comic Con kicks off this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Comic Con kicked off strong with thousands of people showing up to the American Bank Center on Saturday, July 27.

The sci-fi, fantasy, and anime convention had plenty to do for fans to do. Comic books, manga, collectibles and even vintage arcade games were available for anyone to enjoy.

Fernando Arevalo

Fans can purchase one-day pass, weekend passes, or VIP tickets all to meet their favorites and hang out with their favorite characters.

There plenty of celebrities from TV shows, and movies at the convention for people to meet. This included WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Lita, actors Lou Ferrigno, and Chuck Norris, as well as Corpus Christi's own Lou Diamond Phillips.

"It's so community based. I love that everyone is so unique, and different. It just makes it so much more fun. Everyone just supports everyone," social media influencer Tiffany Marie Hernandez said.

Fernando Arevalo

The event also held a nerd prom, a cosplay contest, and photo op area for everyone attending.