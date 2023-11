Thanksgiving Day: What's closed and what's open in Corpus Christi?

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

City Call Center

The City of Corpus Christi’s 311 Call Center will be open Tuesday, November 21, and Wednesday, November 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you have an emergency and need to report a wastewater back-up or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, you may still call 311, and a dispatcher will connect emergency calls only.

Solid Waste Services :

Garbage and Recycling Collection:

Thursday, November 23, No collections scheduled

Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes (Zone #4) will be collected instead on Saturday, November 25

Friday, November 24, Normal garbage and recycling schedule

J.C. Elliott Transfer Station is closed on Thursday, November 23

J.C. Elliott Transfer Station is open on Friday, November 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill is closed on Thursday, November 23

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill is open on Friday, November 25, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Parks & Recreation:

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center:

Open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)

Open Friday, November 25, 6:00 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)

Oso Golf Course:



Open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)

Open on Friday, November 25, 6:00 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center:

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Open Friday, November 24, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Al Kruse Tennis Center:



Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Open Friday, November 24, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Public Pools:

Collier Pool:

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Closed Friday, November 24

Natatorium:



Closed Thanksgiving Day

Closed Friday, November 24

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:



Walking trails and playground OPEN daily, from dawn to dusk.

Learning Center: Closed, Thursday, November 23 through Sunday, November 26

Gymnasiums:

Corpus Christi Gym - Closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24

Ben Garza Gym - Closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24

After Hour Kid Power Program:



Closed Monday, November 20 through Friday, November 24

Recreation Centers:

Closed Wednesday, November 22, Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24

Senior Centers:

Closed Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24

Animal Care Services :

Closed for adoptions on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24

Open for calls for officers as normal; Residents can call the CCPD non-emergency number at (361) 826-2600.

Libraries :

All public libraries will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and remain closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.