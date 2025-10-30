Texas Women for the Arts opens grant applications to State organizations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Women for the Arts (TWA), a statewide program of the Texas Cultural Trust, has opened applications for its 2026 grant cycle, inviting arts education organizations across Texas to apply for funding opportunities.

The philanthropic network, powered by over 200 community leaders and arts advocates, is dedicated to awakening and nurturing the artist in every Texas child. As TWA celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025, the organization has awarded more than 400 grants totaling over $4.7 million, reaching approximately 3.7 million children statewide since its founding in 2005.

Jenny Parr, the Director of Programs for Texas Cultural Trust, says their main goal each year is to reach Texas communities to support art education.

"This is a very significant part of our work, and I know that it's a really meaningful way that we support communities across Texas. So, the Texas Women for the Arts is actually an incredible giving circle that's made up of philanthropists and influential Texan women from across the state," said Jenny Parr.

The 2024 grantee list includes 28 organizations spanning from major metropolitan areas to smaller communities across Texas. Recipients range from opera companies and symphony orchestras to community art centers and youth development programs, reflecting the diverse arts landscape throughout the state.

This year, grants are available to Texas museums, festivals, after-school programs, summer camps, and more to support children's programming across the state.

"We've learned that students who are highly engaged in the arts have better academic performance, better attendance rates in schools, and better outcomes on standardized tests. We also learned that arts engagement helps to develop social-emotional skills. The arts help students regulate emotions and develop empathy, creative problem-solving, and critical thinking," said Parr.

The 2025-2026 grant cycle application period runs from October 1 through December 1, 2025. Grants are awarded each spring following a comprehensive review process conducted by TWA members.

To see the 2025-2026 Grant Criteria, click here: 2025-2026-TWA-Grant-Application-Criteria.pdf

To fill out a 2025-2026 grant application, click here: 2026 Texas Women for the Arts Grant Application Survey

To be eligible for a Texas Womens for the Arts grant, organizations must meet several criteria: