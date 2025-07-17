Texas Windstorm Insurance Association recommends no rate increase for coastal homeowners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association's committee has voted to recommend keeping insurance rates unchanged for coastal property owners.

In a 5 to 2 decision, the committee voted to maintain current rates for both residential and commercial properties, despite an analysis showing rates are below recommended levels.

The analysis indicated that TWIA rates are 3% too low for homes and 5% too low for businesses in coastal areas.

Committee members credited recent state legislation for improving the insurance association's financial outlook, which allowed them to recommend holding rates steady.

The full TWIA board will make the final decision on whether to implement any rate changes when they meet next month.

