Texas WIC makes qualifying easier, helping more families live healthy lives

Having a baby and raising a child is not an easy job. But there's a state program - Texas WIC - that can make it a bit easier, and it's now helping 7,000 families a month.

“WIC is a supplemental, nutrition feeding program, and we specifically take care of women, infants, and children,” Kathy Almaraz, the director of WIC at Driscoll Children’s Hospital said.

The program educates low-income families, pregnant moms, and those with children five years old and younger about how to live and stay healthy during the first few years of raising a child. They even have nutrition on-the-go classes where they teach guardians new, healthy recipes.

“We aren’t born knowing how to feed our babies. There are things we have to learn along the way. Healthy pregnancy, healthy breastfeeding, healthy infant feeding, child feeding,” Almaraz said.

It’s helped moms like Diana Crespo.

“I love that the ladies care for me and my kids all the time,” Crespo said.

She came to WIC for help with her last three kids, exploring a whole new world.

“When you’re from another country, you feel everything is different,” Crespo said.

However, Crespo said she felt comfortable with her and her family through WIC.

“When I come here I feel, okay I understand, not only for my language but everything, when I come for my appointments or nutrition for my kids.”

In fact, she even became part of their family, joining the WIC team as a breastfeeding pre-counselor to help other moms in the same boat

“When you’re a first mom you might be scared. You might think I don’t know what to do, it’s my first baby. Come to me and I’ll help you. Don’t worry its fine,” Crespo said.

If someone is already enrolled in programs like Medicaid, TANF or food stamps, they automatically qualify for WIC.

If they aren’t under those programs, don't worry. WIC recently updated its guidelines, making applying easier. Families can still qualify through income guidelines on texaswic.org. That’s based on family size and household income. And you won't be alone.

“53% of babies born in Texas are receiving WIC benefits,” Almaraz said.

And that number is still growing, even here in the Coastal Bend.

“We've had an increased need the past six to eight months where we’ve seen the surge in prices for groceries, so that’s equaled to an increase in participation of individuals looking for help to buy the food they need to feed their families. I am seeing now the second-generation children that I counseled as a dietician walking in the doors as a parent,” Almaraz said.

WIC has centers in Corpus Christi, Robstown and Hilltop. They also bring a mobile clinic to multiple surrounding cities in the Coastal Bend once a month.

If you don’t qualify, you can still use all the resources available online at texaswic.org, where you can access the free information.