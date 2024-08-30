Texas State Aquarium teams up with Raising Cane’s to benefit Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas State Aquarium is partnering with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a special fundraising event to benefit the Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue.

When you eat at Raising Cane's — in Corpus Christi or Portland, TX — on Saturday, Aug. 31, 15% of net sales go to the Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue at the Texas State Aquarium.

The Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue is the largest coastal wildlife rescue facility in Texas, whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release wildlife, including dolphins, sea turtles, shorebirds, raptors, and manatees.

“All of us at the Texas State Aquarium express our heartfelt thanks to Raising Cane's for furthering our mission with this amazing fundraising opportunity,” said Jesse Gilbert, Texas State Aquarium President & CEO. “The funds raised from this event will contribute to the wildlife conservation efforts of our Center for Wildlife Rescue. Saving endangered species is critical and a significant part of the aquarium’s mission, and we are committed to providing the best possible care to Texas wildlife in need, including dolphins, sea turtles, shorebirds, raptors, and manatees.”

Customers can mention the Texas State Aquarium fundraiser at the register, and Raising Cane’s will donate a portion of the sales to benefit wildlife in our region's ecosystem.