Texas shifts gears on vehicle safety inspections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas has shifted gears on mandatory vehicle safety inspections, but that doesn’t mean your car’s safety should be left in neutral. With inspections no longer required, the responsibility now falls squarely on drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“I do keep up with it because I travel a lot. I want to make sure I’m safe, and others are as well,” said Sandra DeLaGarza, who works a lot and makes vehicle maintenance a priority.

While some drivers are stepping up to maintain their vehicles, others admit it’s not top of mind.

“I work a lot, so I really don’t pay attention to my vehicle that much,” said Linda Camacho. She acknowledges she doesn’t give her car the attention it needs.

With inspections no longer mandatory, experts say safety shouldn’t take a back seat.

“It’s not a bad idea to start now by checking your tires, your windshield wipers, monthly,” said Sgt. Harold Mallory of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Although inspections are no longer required, the $7.50 fee remains in place. The charge will still be collected with your vehicle registration, but it will now be divided among the Texas Mobility Fund ($3.50), the General Revenue Fund ($2.00), and the Clean Air Account ($2.00).

Sgt. Mallory adds, “Hopefully, this saves time and effort and allows people to take care of their vehicles on their own.”

Experts recommend checking basic components like tires, brakes and lights regularly—a small step that could prevent major problems down the road.

