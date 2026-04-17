Texas schools invited to celebrate local produce in statewide contest

In recognition of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day on April 17, 2026, the Texas Association for School Nutrition (TASN), in partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, is inviting Texas school districts to participate in a statewide contest celebrating Texas-grown produce, student engagement, and healthy habits.

Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day, designated by the Texas Legislature, encourages students to enjoy more fresh fruits and vegetables while celebrating healthy eating across Texas schools. The contest seeks districts with the most creative and engaging celebrations that highlight Texas-grown fruits and vegetables and meaningfully impact student participation.

Contest Details

School districts are encouraged to showcase how they bring Texas Fruit & Vegetable Day to life through creative promotions, student participation, menu features, educational activities, and celebration of Texas-grown produce.

Key Dates:

Texas Fruit & Vegetable Day: April 17, 2026

Submission Deadline: April 30, 2026

Winner Announcement: By May 8, 2026

Submission Requirements

Participating districts must submit:

Photos and/or videos of cafeteria activities

Menus featuring Texas fruits and vegetables

Documentation of student engagement activities

Evidence of collaboration with school or community partners

Social media posts using #TXFruitVegDay

Judging and Prizes

Submissions will be evaluated based on creativity and originality, student engagement, emphasis on Texas produce, visual appeal, and overall impact.

The grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two Child Nutrition staff members to visit Common Market Texas farms, including farm tours, opportunities to connect with growers and industry experts, travel, meals, and accommodations.

The second-place winner will receive one complimentary registration to the 2026 TASN Annual Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

The contest is open to all Texas school districts, regardless of TASN membership status, though the organization welcomes new members to join its mission of promoting school nutrition programs statewide.

For more information about the contest and submission guidelines, districts can contact the Texas Association for School Nutrition or visit their website here: https://tasn.memberclicks.net/TXFruitVegDay2026#/

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