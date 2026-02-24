Texas Land Commissioner awards $84.6 million for coastal improvement projects across 14 counties

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced Tuesday that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) has awarded approximately $84.6 million to 14 coastal counties for a range of improvement and conservation projects.

The funding was awarded through two programs: the Coastal Management Program (CMP) Grant Cycle 31 and the Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA) Cycle 14. Commissioner Buckingham made the announcements during a series of check presentations held in Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

Commissioner Buckingham, who spent more than a decade living on the Texas coast, emphasized the importance of the investment for both coastal communities and the environment.

"As someone who spent more than a decade living on the Texas coast, ensuring our communities, wildlife, and their habitats are safe and thriving is of utmost importance," said Commissioner Buckingham. "I am honored to bring this much-needed funding to our coastal communities for these beneficial projects. By dedicating this crucial assistance to these impactful projects, the GLO is ensuring our Texas coast will continue to thrive and remain resilient for generations to come."

The awards represent a continued commitment by the GLO to protect and strengthen Texas's coastline, which stretches nearly 400 miles and supports billions of dollars in economic activity, critical wildlife habitats, and millions of residents and visitors each year.

The 14 counties receiving funding span the length of the Texas Gulf Coast, reflecting the broad scope of the state's coastal conservation and infrastructure needs.

More details on individual county awards are expected to be released through the GLO in the coming days.

What the Funding Covers

CMP projects receive grant funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA), along with a required partner match from local entities.

Projects funded through the program span a wide range of coastal priorities, including:

Preserving coastal habitat through land acquisition

Restoring habitat through invasive species removal

Improving coastal water quality management

Increasing beach access opportunities for the public

