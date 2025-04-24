Texas Education Agency releases school ratings amid accountability system changes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency is publicly releasing 2022-2023 A-F ratings for all schools and districts following a recent ruling by the 15th Circuit Court of Appeals, with Corpus Christi ISD showing improvements despite significant changes to the accountability system.

Five CCISD schools maintained "A" ratings - Collegiate High School, Harold T. Branch Academy, Barnes Elementary, Kolda Elementary, and Windsor Park Elementary - while 18 campuses earned "B" ratings, though the district's overall rating dropped from a "B" (85) to a "C" (78) due to late-summer revisions in how the state evaluated schools.

"It has been difficult and distressing for our extraordinarily dedicated staff to process this news, which has been a pain point for two years," Hernandez said. "Schools who have prided themselves in grades of 'A' and 'B' year after year were hit with lower grades, despite continued strong performances. We take comfort in the fact our district showed great results in many areas."

The status of the 2023-2024 A-F Ratings remains pending and is subject to change based on judicial rulings. The 2024-2025 ratings are scheduled for release in August, while CCISD high schools prepare to graduate more than 2,500 students in May.

