CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After three days of speeches, campaign training, organizing sessions and rallies, Texas Democrats wrapped up their state convention in Corpus Christi Sunday with a message repeated from nearly every speaker who took the stage: they believe Texas is competitive, and they intend to spend the next several months proving it.

Texas Democrats leave Corpus Christi energized after three-day convention focused on 2026 elections

The convention brought thousands of delegates, volunteers, elected officials and candidates to the Hilliard Center, where attendees spent the weekend attending workshops on voter outreach, canvassing neighborhoods, recruiting volunteers and preparing for the November election.

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Throughout the weekend, organizers emphasized that the convention was not simply a series of speeches. It was designed to energize supporters, introduce Democratic candidates to voters and prepare volunteers to begin knocking on doors across Texas.

Several statewide candidates made their case to delegates while national Democratic leaders traveled to Corpus Christi to rally supporters and encourage continued organizing efforts.

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Former Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, who welcomed delegates to Corpus Christi, told attendees the city represented the beginning of what Democrats hope will become momentum across the state.

"And Democrats, this next great wave of Texas is beginning right here, right now in Corpus Christi because it's our time," Canales said.

One of the convention's most anticipated speakers was state Rep. James Talarico, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

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During his address, Talarico frequently returned to themes of optimism, service and what he called the "Texas spirit," arguing that Texans have a long history of overcoming challenges.

"Texans don't like tyrants, and we don't surrender easily," Talarico told delegates.

He also urged Democrats to focus on bringing people together rather than allowing political divisions to define the campaign.

Gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa also addressed convention attendees, saying Democrats should campaign on improving everyday life for Texans through public education, economic opportunity and access to health care.

Her remarks centered on restoring what she described as the American Dream while encouraging Democrats to remain engaged in communities long after Election Day.

National Democrats echoed many of those same themes.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker received one of the weekend's loudest ovations as he encouraged Texas Democrats to view themselves as central to the party's future.

"All over this country, people are looking for hope," Booker said. "Real hope is scarred. Real hope is wounded. Real hope has to be resurrected day after day."

Booker argued that Democrats should embrace differing viewpoints within the party instead of fearing them.

"We as Democrats think diversity is a strength, not a weakness," he said. "We are folks that think diversity is one of those things that brings together a chorus of conviction and ideas that help to make us strong."

Booker repeatedly pointed to Texas as one of the nation's most important political battlegrounds, telling delegates they have an opportunity to shape the country's future.

"The front lines for the fight for America is right here in Texas," Booker said. "The sun may rise in the east, but hope is rising in Texas."

He also encouraged volunteers to continue organizing after the convention ended.

"The power of the people is greater than the people in power," Booker said before urging attendees to continue building support in communities across the state.

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Later in the weekend, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders focused his remarks on economic issues, encouraging Democrats to campaign on lowering costs for working families and expanding access to health care.

"The American people are hurting," Sanders said. "They want to know what the Democratic Party stands for and what it's going to do to improve their lives."

Throughout the convention, delegates attended dozens of breakout sessions covering campaign messaging, fundraising, voter registration, digital organizing and canvassing strategies.

Many attendees said those workshops were just as important as the speeches, giving volunteers practical tools they can use once they return home.

Others spent time meeting candidates seeking local, state and federal offices before the November election.

Thursday evening also featured a concert headlined by Bobby Pulido, who is running for Congress in South Texas, blending entertainment with campaign outreach as delegates continued networking into the night.

The convention concluded with an optimistic tone from party leaders, who acknowledged that Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas in decades but argued that demographic changes, grassroots organizing and increased voter engagement have created opportunities they believe can make statewide races competitive.

The focus now shifts from the convention floor to campaign offices and neighborhoods across Texas as volunteers begin canvassing, making phone calls and registering voters ahead of November.

Among the highest-profile races will be the campaign for the U.S. Senate seat, where Republicans have nominated Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with the governor's race, where incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking another term.

Whether the enthusiasm generated in Corpus Christi translates into votes remains to be seen, but as delegates left the Coastal Bend, party leaders made clear they believe the work that began at this year's convention is only the beginning of the campaign ahead.

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