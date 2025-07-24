Texas A&M University introduces AI in agriculture to young students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Engineering at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is introducing STEM to young students and teaching them how this field of study is changing with the times.

The Instituto de Cultura Hispánica hosted Texas A&M's Dr. Jose Vaca and his graduate research assistant for a free STEM summer workshop focusing on how to use AI in agriculture. It's part of a program called CODE-AG.

"All we're trying to make apparent is the challenges that are being faced, you know, like we're exponentially growing as a population, so of course we need more food. How do we sustainably get that food? These are solutions for that," graduate research assistant, Chris Salazar said.

This is the second summer workshop hosted by the Instituto de Cultura Hispánica. Texas A&M University would like to offer other opportunities to learn about CODE-AG.