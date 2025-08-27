Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrates milestone in new arts building construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Students and faculty at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi participated in a long-standing construction tradition by signing a steel beam before it was lifted into place for the new Arts and Media Building, marking a symbolic milestone in its completion.

The beam signing ceremony marks a significant milestone for the university's upcoming state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to enhance both academic programs and community culture.

"Having this state-of-the-art facility will take our already excellent programs to the next level. But it also gives incredible opportunities for all of the students to participate and listen to and enjoy the performances that come out of here, as well as our community-- because we want to be a cultural hub for the coastal bend and this will just add to that," Dr. Kelly M. Miller said.

The new arts and media building is expected to open by the summer of 2026, providing expanded opportunities for students in the arts while serving as a venue for community performances and cultural events.