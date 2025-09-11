Texas A&M Corpus Christi students mark National Day of Service with veteran cemetery cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders honored the legacy of 9/11 by cleaning headstones at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as part of the university's National Day of Service.

The group spent the morning at the cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon, participating in the commemorative service project that connected the remembrance of September 11th with honoring local veterans.

The headstone cleaning initiative was organized as part of the university's broader National Day of Service activities, allowing students and community members to give back while reflecting on the significance of the 9/11 anniversary.

