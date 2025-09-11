Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas A&M Corpus Christi students mark National Day of Service with veteran cemetery cleanup

Texas A&M University students cleanup at Veteran's cemetery
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
A student from Texas A&amp;M University cleans a headstone at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery with a scrub brush and a bucket full of soapy water.
Texas A&M University students cleanup at Veteran's cemetery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders honored the legacy of 9/11 by cleaning headstones at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as part of the university's National Day of Service.

TAMU-CC National Day of Service Vets cemetery

The group spent the morning at the cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon, participating in the commemorative service project that connected the remembrance of September 11th with honoring local veterans.

Texas A&M University students cleanup at Veterans Cemetery

The headstone cleaning initiative was organized as part of the university's broader National Day of Service activities, allowing students and community members to give back while reflecting on the significance of the 9/11 anniversary.

