CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Classic fairytales are taking a theatrical twist as Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi presents "Into the Woods", the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical.

The Broadway hit weaves together the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel, to name a few.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi stages magical production of 'Into the Woods'

“We’re always looking for shows that we think the community will love and also shows that help our students learn how to be better performers,” director Kelly Russell told KRIS 6. “This show is a perfect combination of those two things.”

Adam Beam L to R: Noah Bryant and Brooklin Alexander perform the finale of "Into the Woods"

For Brooklyn Alexander, a junior playing Little Red Riding Hood, the show has been an exciting challenge. “I was super excited when we found out we were doing 'Into the Woods' because it’s one of my favorite musicals,” she said. “It’s been really fun just getting to do this show and laugh and have fun with all my friends.”

Adam Beam Noah Bryant as Jack performs "Giants in the Sky" in TAMUCC's production of "Into the Woods"

Andrew Cloe, a sophomore portraying both the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince, described the production as a dream come true. “This is probably my all-time favorite show, and these are dream roles for me,” Cloe said. “The music is just amazing, and getting to perform 'Agony,' one of the most famous duets from the show, is an honor.”

Russell promises audiences a visually and musically stunning experience filled with laughter and heartfelt moments. “It’s incredibly entertaining and really funny, but it also has important messages,” she said. “We have to be careful about the stories we tell children because they’re listening carefully.”

Adam Beam "No One is Alone" in the TAMUCC production of "Into the Woods"

The production runs this weekend, February 28-March 2, and continues March 7-9 at the Center for the Arts. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The box office opens an hour before showtime, and doors open 30 minutes prior. Tickets can also be purchased prior to the show here.

Adam Beam The cast of TAMUCC's production of "Into the Woods" performs the finale.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!