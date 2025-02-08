Texas A&M Corpus Christi offers free tax assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tax season is here and a local college is providing a free service to help neighbors file.

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi is participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, better known as "VITA."

If a filer's annual salary is under $67,000, they can bring their W-2, identification, and any other relevant documents to room 135 of the Michael and Karen O'Connor Building on TAMUCC's campus, and an accounting student will file the taxes for free.

The VITA program runs Fridays from 2 - 6 p.m. along with Saturdays and Sundays from 1 - 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.