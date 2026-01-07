Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander mascot gets official bobblehead treatment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In celebration of National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the release of an officially licensed bobblehead featuring Izzy the Islander, the beloved mascot of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The bobblehead captures Izzy's distinctive coastal character, featuring the blue wave-like figure in his signature board shorts and sunglasses, embodying the laid-back coastal lifestyle of Corpus Christi. The mascot, who was redesigned in 2022, represents the university's unique island location on Ward Island.

"We're excited to be unveiling this new Texas A&M Corpus Christi bobblehead in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day," said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "We know how passionate Texas A&M Corpus Christi alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular."

Each collectible bobblehead will be individually numbered, with production limited to only 2,026 units. The bobbleheads are priced at $35 each, plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order, and are expected to ship in June 2026.

The officially licensed bobbleheads will be available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store at store.bobbleheadhall.com.

