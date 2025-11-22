Tennis Success breaks ground on new community center for local youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Tennis Success, Inc. Friday marked the start of construction for the new Community Tennis and Education Center, representing a major step forward in expanding tennis and education programs for local youth.

This facility will have access to tennis, education and healthy living programs for children across the Coastal Bend.

The milestone event was attended by community leaders and partners who have supported the mission and growth of Tennis Success, an after-school program and summer camp that serves children from third to 12th grade.

"The goal of Tennis Success is to give our kids not only a level playing field in the sport of tennis but to give them the extra help they need in education," said Cher-ri Peña, executive director of Tennis Success, Inc.

The organization also works with former students to ensure they continue to be successful in their lives after completing the program.

