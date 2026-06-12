Teens learn the ropes at first responder summer camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the state are spending part of their summer break learning what it takes to be a first responder.

The students are taking part in the First Responder Junior Camp, a five-day program held at the National First Responder Training Complex on Saratoga. The camp is open to students in 9th through 12th grade.

Matthew Montgomery, fire and rescue director at the National First Responder Training Complex, said the camp is designed to inspire the next generation.

"What we're really looking for is trying to bring up the next generation of our future firefighters so this exposes them to it, and allows them to play with it. They get quality instruction from our instructors here so they get a little tase of what it's like to be a first responder."

The camp teaches students a range of skill sets, including EMS, firefighting, hazmat, rescue, and pulling victims from wrecked vehicles. Students also get to rappel down a five-story building.

The hands-on program also focuses on teamwork and leadership skills.

For some students, the experience is a welcome alternative to a quiet summer. Eli Grajeda, a student from Alpine, Texas, said the camp has been a highlight of his break.

"For us this is really fun, instead of sitting at home and not doing much, I would rather be doing here, this, like every day. And we get a free vacation out of this, we get to go to the beach and visiting Corpus."

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