TCEQ greenlights Corpus Christi’s desal plant, sparking environmental debate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has approved a critical permit for the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant, Corpus Christi’s first large-scale desalination plant. This is a project that city leaders said is essential for securing the region's water supply.

The plant, expected to produce 36 million gallons of water per day, carries a projected initial cost of $757 million. City officials are optimistic about the project's potential to address the area’s growing water demands.

TCEQ approves permit for Inner Harbor Desalination Plant, environmental debate flows

“Today’s decision by TCEQ is a major milestone in securing water not just for us, but for the entire region,” Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

However, the permit approval has sparked opposition from environmental groups and some local residents, who are concerned about the plant's impact on the neighborhood and the Bay. These groups attempted to block the permit but were ultimately denied.

“We know some people still have concerns about the science, and we’ll continue to work with them,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Some members of the city council have also raised concerns about the project’s potential environmental effects. Currently, the city has only studied the discharge impact near the plant — about 400 feet from the outflow. Councilman Eric Cantu is now pushing for a broader, far-field study to examine how the plant could affect the entire bay.

“If there’s no impact, let’s build two or three more — no problem — as long as it’s safe,” Cantu said.

The proposed far-field study will be included in next Tuesday's city council agenda.

Environmental advocates argue they have been excluded from the conversation and are worried about the long-term effects of the plant, especially if the studies are incomplete.

“They haven’t given environmental groups a seat at the table,” Jake Hernandez, a spokesperson for Texas Campaign for the Environment said. “This is a moment when it’s not okay to stay neutral.”

The city is awaiting one final permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is expected soon. Construction on the plant is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion targeted for 2028.

To fund the project, residents can expect a sliding rate increase of $25 per month. The rate will be tied directly to water usage, with industries paying higher rates. However, the city will not know the final construction cost until later this fall.

