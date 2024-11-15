TAMUCC's Education students eligible for Charles Butt Foundation Scholarship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The future of our children’s education starts with their teachers. At Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, future teachers could soon get a grant to help cover their education.

Education students at TAMUCC have the opportunity for a high-dollar grant from the Charles Butt Foundation.

Staring at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, TAMUCC students will gather in room 210 at the Early Childhood Development Center to start the application process for the Charles Butt Foundation Aspiring Teachers Scholarship.

This is a first for the university.

“Any opportunity to connect them to a scholarship that’s going to help cover their schooling something we want to take advantage of,” Assistant Professor of Reading Dr. Tracy Harper said.

Dr. Harper is the assistant professor of reading who encourages students to apply for the Charles Butt Foundation Scholarship. The foundation’s mission is to pursue a more equitable and prosperous future for all Texans.

“It’s a huge opportunity for this scholarship and I would feel very accomplished if I do get it,” TAMUCC Early Education student Chloe Ponce said.

Each scholarship covers $8,000 for the academic year. For Ponce, that help will go a long way.

“No debt. No loans that I’ll have to take out,” Ponce said.

She has wanted to be a teacher since she was in preschool. Her biggest inspiration was her godmother.

“Other reasons I see is kids are highly intelligent and I think they’re very underestimated. Elementary is the foundation of their education and I want to be a part of that as they grow academic-wise,” Ponce said.

Students are encouraged to take their laptops with them when applying. They should create an account on the foundation’s website before showing up to apply.

“So we wanted to create a space to motivate them, encourage them, to help them work together in community, to brainstorm and refine their essays so they can get their application taken care of sooner rather than later,” Harper said.

Harper said those who apply would know by May and have the funds for the fall semester. She also said Friday’s event will help ease the financial burden for students as they work to become the best teachers.

With no current limit on the number of scholarships awarded, high school seniors, current college students, and community college/transfer students are encouraged to apply. TAMUCC is one of only 25 universities in Texas partnering with the Charles Butt Foundation and the only participating school in the Coastal Bend.

The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2025.

Learn more at https://www.tamucc.edu/education/departments/cils/scholarship-for-aspiring-teachers/index.php [tamucc.edu].

