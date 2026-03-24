TAMUCC offers financial help for upcoming special education students

To help address a growing need for special education teachers, TAMUCC is offering full scholarships and stipends to juniors and seniors who want to pursue a degree in the field.

The initiative, called Project SEASIDE(Student Engagement and Advancement for Strategic and Innovative Dynamics in Education), helps students cover the costs of books and tuition. Seaside stands for Student Engagement and Advancement for Strategic and Innovative Dynamics in Education.

"Their first few years of teaching, it's very stressful, it's very hectic, but having that continued support through this program is really valuable," Ashley Voggt said.

Voggt is an assistant professor of special education at TAMUCC.

Spots in the program are limited. Only eight applicants will be picked for the summer semester.

Students need at least a 3.0 GPA to apply. The deadline to submit an application is April 1.

You can learn more by clicking here.

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