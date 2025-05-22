TAMU-CC students become certified oil spill responders through drone training

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi participated in hands-on marine drone demonstrations today, learning critical skills for responding to oil and gas spills.

The National Spill Control School held the training along the Bayfront, where students operated boats and spill response equipment as part of an OSHA-certified oil spill responder class.

Dr. Keith Muhlestein with the National Spill Control School led the demonstration, which included training on marine drones capable of detecting oil spills.

"The oil and gas industry has done a really good job trying to keep the oil in the tanks and the pipelines, but periodically we do have a leak or release... and when that happens, we need people that are ready to respond," Muhlestein said.

All participants in today's demonstration received certification as trained oil spill responders.

