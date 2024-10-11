TAMU-CC partners with Botanical Gardens for unique art exhibit

Fourteen sculptures are on display at the South Texas Botanical Gardens until Nov. 17th.

The sculptures are works of art made by TAMU-CC students.

The exhibit "Wired Life" is the first time the University and the Gardens have partnered.

Fourteen new sculptures made by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students are on display at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. The sculptures showcase native wildlife in the Coastal Bend in a unique fusion of art, community and nature.

The students’ collective work is called “Wired Life,” and it marks the first time partnership between TAMU-CC and the non-profit organization.

Ian Manteau is the graduate instructor who assigned the students the task. Students showcased wire sculpting, metal cutting, and welding techniques featuring wildlife like blue crabs, herons, and pelicans.

Manteau said he did a similar project during his undergrad years that sits in his front yard. However, the inspiration came from a trip to the gardens with his nephews.

“This gave them an opportunity to do a public installation. What goes in behind, planning the work, where it’s gonna go, getting it up here, coordinating and discussing, and all that groundwork. And what went into it behind the scenes so they’re more prepared when they graduate to be a functioning artist, a working artist out in the world,” said Manteau, Graduate Instructor of the Sculpture 1 Class.

For many of the students, this is their first experience working with wire sculpture, and they’ve found the process challenging and rewarding.

The sculptures are in the Gardens’ Moonlight Luau until November 17th. The exhibit is included in the Gardens’ general admission.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is located at 8545 S. Staples Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.