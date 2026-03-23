TAMU-CC hosted the Area 2 Regional Special Olympics Basketball Tournament this past weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Summer Olympics may be just over two months away, but spectators were able to catch some Olympic-level competition this past weekend as Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi brought the excitement right here to the Coastal Bend.

Neighborhood News Reporter Jacob Daniels was live from the university, where Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hosted the Area 2 Regional Special Olympics Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 21, inside the Dr. Jack and Susie Dugan Wellness Center.

The tournament serves as a stepping stone for local athletes on their journey to the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games, set to take place April 30 through May 2.

Want to Help? Jersey Mike's Has You Covered

You can also support Team Texas athletes without even leaving your lunch order behind.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games has teamed up with over 250 Jersey Mike's Subs locations throughout Texas for the 16th Annual March "Month of Giving" campaign. Throughout the month of March, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation at checkout to help send nearly 200 local Team Texas athletes to the USA Games.

But the biggest day is just around the corner: Wednesday, March 25, is Jersey Mike's 2026 Day of Giving, and it's one for the books.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike's restaurants will donate 100 percent of the day's sales — not just profit — to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending. Every single dollar that comes in, whether in-store, online or through the app, goes directly to the cause. It's Jersey Mike's busiest day of the year, with some crews arriving as early as 4 a.m. to prepare.

Here's a list of participating Jersey Mike's locations:

4938 South Staples St Corpus Christi Texas 78411 1813 Ennis Joslin Corpus Christi Texas 78412 14221 Northwest Blvd Corpus Christi Texas 78410 3235 South Alameda St Corpus Christi Texas 78404

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!