TABC fires lead investigator in Corpus Christi teen sex trafficking case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent who served as the lead investigator in a high-profile sex trafficking case involving a local bar owner has been terminated from his position.

According to a TABC memo obtained by KRIS 6 News, Scott O'Neal was terminated on August 18, 2026.

Scott O'Neal, a TABC Agent based in Corpus Christi, was fired for what the agency called "agency policy violations," including ethics violations, conflicts of interest, and significant investigative deficiencies. The termination comes months after O'Neal became the subject of scrutiny in the sex trafficking case against Noraier George Manassian and Amanda Talbert, the owner of Talbert's Tavern in Annaville.

Background of the Case

O'Neal had been the lead investigator in the sex trafficking case that began in March 2021, when he received a tip from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Region Chief Vincent T. Luciano II. The case involves serious charges: Manassian faces eight counts including five charges of sexual assault of a child, sex trafficking of a child, online solicitation of a minor, and solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18. Talbert faces six charges including indecency with a child and four counts of continuous trafficking of persons. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

However, the investigation took a controversial turn when it was revealed that O'Neal had a personal relationship with the case's original tipster, Luciano, and had failed to disclose significant conflicts of interest.

O'Neal had a 15-year friendship with Luciano, who had an alleged sexual and financial relationship with Talbert — one of the very defendants O'Neal was investigating.

KRIS 6 News

The Violations That Led to Termination

According to the termination notice signed by Lt. Rick Balli, O'Neal violated multiple TABC policies:

Ethics and Conduct Violations: The notice states that O'Neal "failed to adequately disclose and mitigate his conflict of interest involving another peace officer".

Documentation and Investigative Deficiencies: The Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation found O'Neal had "significant documentation and investigative deficiencies including undocumented communications, use of personal devices for official investigative materials, improper handling of criminal history information, inaccurate discovery certification, and inconsistent statements."

Professional Conduct: The agency determined that O'Neal's conduct "undermines the public's expectation and confidence in the agency" and demonstrated "a clear pattern and a serious lapse of judgement for a peace officer."

Status of the Legal Proceeding in the Sex Trafficking Case

Manassian, of Dripping Springs, faces eight charges including five counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of sex trafficking of a child, one count of online solicitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18.

Co-defendant Talbert, 46, faces six charges including two counts of indecency with a child and four counts of continuous trafficking of persons.

Both have pleaded not guilty. The case is being prosecuted by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!