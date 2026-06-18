Swarms of butterflies crash Hooks double-header Wednesday night

You've heard of fly balls in a baseball game but have you ever heard of butterfly balls?

A swarm of snout-nosed butterflies invaded Whataburger Field during the Hooks versus Missions game.

The butterflies get their name from their elongated mouths that look a bit like an elephant's trunk.

The butterfly invasion is the result of recent rain. Heavy rain triggers growth of hackberry tree leaves, which are a favorite food source for snout caterpillars.

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