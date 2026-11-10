Superheroes, astronauts, and firefighters scale Driscoll Children's Hospital to bring smiles to patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spider-Man, an astronaut, and firefighters all made a special appearance at Driscoll Children's Hospital last week.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department teamed up with the hospital and its window washers to bring some superhero power to patients, with heroes scaling the side of the building to wave hello to kids inside.

CCFD firefighter-paramedics also visited with the children in person.

The department said the mission was simple — make kids smile. It also said it hopes every child gets to go home soon.

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