Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Superheroes, astronauts, and firefighters scale Driscoll Children's Hospital to bring smiles to patients

The Corpus Christi Fire Department teamed up with the hospital and its window washers to bring superhero magic to children inside.
spiderman firefighter driscoll childrens hospital
CCFD Facebook
spiderman firefighter driscoll childrens hospital
Posted
Add KRIS as a Google Preferred Source

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spider-Man, an astronaut, and firefighters all made a special appearance at Driscoll Children's Hospital last week.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department teamed up with the hospital and its window washers to bring some superhero power to patients, with heroes scaling the side of the building to wave hello to kids inside.

CCFD firefighter-paramedics also visited with the children in person.

The department said the mission was simple — make kids smile. It also said it hopes every child gets to go home soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Elections 2026