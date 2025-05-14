Superhero-themed "Dream Night" creates inclusive experience at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium transformed into a superhero haven Tuesday evening for its annual "Dream Night," a private event created exclusively for children with special needs and their families.

The after-hours experience, presented in partnership with Driscoll Health Plan, offered sensory-friendly modifications throughout the aquarium, including quiet zones, specialized signage, and adapted activities.

Guests enjoyed animal encounters, a performance by Special Hearts in the Arts, and superhero-themed programming in a crowd-free environment.

Adam Beam One attendee admires the many sea creatures at the Texas State Aquarium

Vanessa Salazar, Community Outreach Coordinator for Driscoll Health Plan, emphasized the event's importance. "This creates an opportunity for families to enjoy themselves and connect while their kids are simply being kids," Salazar said. "We're proud to provide a safe, inclusive space where families can relax and have fun together."

"Corpus Christi has so many activities and opportunities for families," Salazar added, encouraging families to follow Driscoll Health Plan's social media for information about future inclusive events.

Adam Beam A young attendee pets a snake at the Texas State Aquarium.

This year's superhero theme added an extra layer of excitement, with staff and volunteers dressed as comic book characters to welcome the special guests. The aquarium's popular exhibits remained open with adjusted lighting and sound levels to accommodate sensory needs.

"Being able to welcome families to a space where they can just be themselves – that's what matters most," Salazar said.

