Sunday night shooting sends young man to the hospital

A shooting at Windrush Apartments on Kostoryz had CCPD sent out at about 6:38 p.m. Sunday evening.

When officers got to the complex they found a young male victim in the parking lot, he was sent to a local hospital by medics on scene.

This is an active investigation with officers still on scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Corpus Christi Police Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous while providing information to Detectives may contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

