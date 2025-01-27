Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Sunday night shooting sends young man to the hospital

Windrush Apartments
KRIS 6 News
Windrush Apartments
Windrush Apartments
Posted
and last updated

A shooting at Windrush Apartments on Kostoryz had CCPD sent out at about 6:38 p.m. Sunday evening.

When officers got to the complex they found a young male victim in the parking lot, he was sent to a local hospital by medics on scene.

This is an active investigation with officers still on scene.

Windrush Apartments

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Corpus Christi Police Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous while providing information to Detectives may contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Say hello to the Coastal Bend