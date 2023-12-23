Stress, deals, and traffic - last-minute shopping hits fever pitch

Last-minute Christmas shoppers at La Palmera Mall

Shoppers searching for affordable gifts

Employees working to satisfy customers

With not much time left before Christmas last-minute shoppers are taking advantage of the day.

Crowds of shoppers at La Palmera Mall went from store to store. They were on the hunt for everything from jewelry to clothes.

Looking for that special something for their special someone.

Customers who haven’t decided on what to get are looking for gifts that catch the eye and are reasonably priced.

Chase Puglisi is looking for a few select items to wrap up his Holiday shopping. The father of four said he hadn’t planned on waiting until the last minute. However, other things kept him from finishing his Christmas shopping.

“Most of it is just schedule-based. Constantly busy – either working, running kids to school, stuff like that Puglisi said." So, Life gets in the way sometimes and you realize that ‘man I’m still like there’s a few things I still gotta get."

The Puglisi family also took the opportunity to get pictures with Santa — the picture might become another present for family members.

Mall employees were keeping up with customers' needs – several employees said they’ve been nonstop busy.

All the businesses have been welcoming customers with sales in the hopes of drawing in customers.

Officials remind last-minute shoppers to protect their valuables from thieves and keep them out of sight and make sure their vehicles are locked.

