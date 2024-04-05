Strangers feel connected and motivated to find missing TAMUCC student

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s now been a month since Texas A&M University Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris, disappeared from his apartment on Ennis Joslin Road.

However, the community certainly hasn’t forgotten.

19-year old Allyana Garcia joined a Facebook group after Harris went missing to keep tabs on the case. In that group, she saw that a prayer vigil was happening in New Braunfels, TX for Harris. Those organizers asked for one in Corpus Christi. Without any connection to Harris, Garcia took it upon herself to gather everyone for a prayer vigil on Thursday evening.

“Seeing a case that happened in Corpus (Christi) really did touch my heart, because I know I can do something about it, because I'm actually here. Usually these types of cases happen out of state,” Garcia said.

Corpus Christi Police Department released a timeline of 21-year old Harris’s last know location. No one has seen him since a Snapchat he sent just after 3 a.m. on March 4. Several persons of interest have been ruled out.

“I know that people do care, people do care. They might not all know him, but they’re here to support the family and him and pray for his return home," said co-organizer Pastor Susanna Rivera of Jesus Amazing Grace Ministries.

There have been many search efforts by police and volunteers since Harris disappeared. Many people who don’t even know Harris have been taking part. It's the same case for most of the people at the prayer vigil at the Victims Memorial Garden.

People like Fabian Charles, a 19 year old with no connection to Harris.

“I want to come and show what I can do. Even being here counts, praying counts showing some love for the family, praying for them,”

he said.

Charles feels connected to the situation because he’s close in age to Harris.

“I don’t want to walk and I want to ride my scooter one day and next thing, I'm next. I don’t want it to be my neighbor, I don’t want it to be a family, I don’t want it to be my girlfriend’s family. You wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy,” Charles said.

Searches continue in the area around Harris’s apartment complex, The Cottages. Garcia said she’s still searches on her own when she can.

“I would like for her parents to know that corpus is with them. Corpus’s hearts are all with them. To not give up and don’t give up hope,” Garcia said.

A volunteer group from San Antonio began organizing daily searches since the week Harris went missing. They continue to meet every morning at 9;30 a.m. at the Walgreens on Rodd Field Road and S.P.I.D.

