Caleb Harris' family doubles reward money leading to missing student's safe return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris has been missing since March 4th, 2024.

The Harris family has doubled the reward money from $25,000 to $50,000 leading to information on his safe return home. The family initially had the reward money at $25,000 with a deadline of March 31st.

Corpus Christi Police Department detectives have put together a timeline of the night before Caleb Harris disappeared.

Sunday - March 3rd, 2024



Caleb Harris spends evening hours playing video games with his roommates and mutual friends, including a former high school classmate who lives in Colorado.

Monday - March 4th, 2024



12:56 am: A doorbell camera at a nearby apartment captures Caleb, his roommates, and his friend playing with a roommate's puppy in the parking lot of his off-campus apartment complex. All 3 young men return to the apartment, and the friend leaves shortly after.

2:20 am: One of Caleb's roommates tells him he is going to bed. Caleb lets him know he is going to stay up and order snacks for his lunch later that day.

2:44 am: Caleb shares a Snapchat video with his younger sister showing him walking the puppy to what appears to be the apartment complex parking lot.

3:03 am: Caleb sent a Snapchat photo to one of his friends living in San Antonio showing what appeared to be a small bridge over a drainage ditch on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin. A few hundred feet from the entrance of the apartment complex.

3:12 am: A cell phone tower picks up Caleb's cell phone last shared location

3:20 am: The Uber driver delivers Caleb's order and leaves it outside near the front door per his request.

11:00 am: One of Caleb's roommates discovers the Uber Eats order outside the front door. He notices Caleb's pick-up truck is parked right out front, and Caleb's wallet and keys are left behind. His roommates start to look for Caleb and call the police to report him missing.

According to police, they have ruled out Caleb's friends, roommates, family, and Uber driver as potential suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CCPD at (361) 826-2840, or you can submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 888-TIPS (888-8477). The tipline number set up by the Harris family is (361) 826-2950.

