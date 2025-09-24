Spirit Night at Chick-fil-A to benefit Dreaming of Furever Animal Rescue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dreaming of Furever Animal Rescue is partnering with Chick-fil-A Saratoga to raise funds to help support their animal rescue group.

The fundraising event will be held at the Chick-fil-A Saratoga location (5929 Saratoga) on September 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers who mention Dreaming of Furever Animal Rescue "Spirit Night" when placing their orders at Chick-fil-A will have 15% of their purchase contributed to the animal rescue organization.

All customers can also participate by ordering online; simply select "Community" when placing your order.