Spirit and Tradition Department hosts first ever Color Run at TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spirit and Tradition Department at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi hosted its first ever Color Run event on Wednesday, Sept. 3rd.

Students who attended met at the Hammerhead Trail, and ran or sprinted approximately 2.7 miles.

Participants all received a white, Islanders shirt and while they sprinted, members with the Spirit and Tradition Department drenched them in blue and green.

"It is so much fun to be involved and participate in things like this, " Graduate student Amaris Martinez Guerdy tells Kris 6 News.

This event is part of an effort to help students get involved in campus activities.

Martinez Guerdy goes on to say that the Spirit and Tradition Department has a wonderful energy and atmosphere.

"We bleed blue and green, and we want to make that atmosphere spread across the entire campus," Martinez Guerdy said.

Participants also got to enjoy free food and drinks, live music, and even some free items from Rock's Discount Vitamins and other companies.

The Spirit and Tradition Department hopes to continue this event in the future, and would like to thank all students who participated.