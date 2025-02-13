TxDOT proposes speed limit changes to two major roadways

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Feb. 11, TxDOT will brief Corpus Christi City Council on a proposed speed limit change for Ennis Joslin Road from Ocean Drive to South Padre Island Drive.

Currently, the road has three different speed limits varying from 35 to 40 to 45 miles per hour. TxDOT wants to set a uniform speed limit of 35 miles per hour for the roadway.

TxDOT also wants to change the speed limit on Weber Road from Oso Creek Bridge to Saratoga. That stretch or road would go from 45 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour.

An evaluation of FM43 (Weber Road), which is not inside Corpus Christi city limits, from FM 763 to the Oso Creek Bridge was also conducted. The speed limit in front of London ISD Schools will be reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph. The Public Works Department asked TxDOT to re-evaluate if the speeds could be reduced more in the future.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.