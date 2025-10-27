Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiSouthside

Actions

Work underway for new restaurant coming to the Coastal Bend

TGIF building demolition
Mike Salazar/ KRIS 6 News
Work crews have already demolished a large portion of the old TGIF building in Moore Plaza.
TGIF building demolition
Posted

It's out with the old and in with the new at Moore Plaza.

On Monday afternoon, crews with White Star Demolition, LLC tore down the old TGI Fridays on the 5200 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Demolition crews spent Monday tearing down the old TGI Fridays restaurant at Moore Plaza

The once popular eatery closed its doors on Jan. 2, 2024.

White Star Demolition, LLC said crews will remain at the site for the rest of the week to clean up the restaurant debris.

They said a Yard House Restaurant will be built in its place.

Yard House is known for its large selection of draft beers and diverse menu and has several restaurants across the country, including several in Texas.

KRIS 6 reached out to Yard House's corporate office to find out when the eatery will open. We'll be sure to let you know once we get an answer.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

-