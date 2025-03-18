Woman killed crossing the street Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday night at about 10:15 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was hit by a car as she crossed the street at Airline and Holly Road. When police arrived they found that bystanders had attempted to help her.

She was then taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Traffic investigators were called out to the scene where they determined the woman was walking west and the car was moving north. Police say the woman did not have the right of way when she was walking across the street and that the driver of the car was not impaired.

