Woman flees on foot after crash sends two to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early Sunday morning crash on Everhart at Saratoga landed two people in the hospital and one in jail.

At 1:10 am, CCPD arrived and found two victims of a crash, injured and on the ground. One, a 69-year-old male pedestrian, and a 28-year-old motorcyclist were transported to a local hospital by medics. The pedestrian had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the motorcyclist had minor injuries.

After a brief investigation, the responding officers found that a female driver of a black SUV was driving northbound on Everhart and failed to stay in her lane. She struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk and the motorcycle in the left lane at the light. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

Officers spoke to several witnesses who described the female driver. Officers found the woman in the neighborhood around 6400 block of Everhart. When attempting to detain the woman, she assaulted one of the officers, punching him multiple times in the face.

29-year-old Nicole Campbell was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, DWI, intoxication assault with a vehicle (serious bodily injury) accident involving injury, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended drivers license, and driving while license suspended.

