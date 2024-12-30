Warrant issued for suspected gunman in The Nest Nightclub shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A warrant has been issued for a man believed to have opened fire outside of the Nest Nightclub last week.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, detectives have obtained a warrant for 22-year-old Juan Medina who is facing charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say Medina was involved in an altercation inside the Nest Nightclub and Lounge on the 6500 block of Yorktown Boulevard on Dec. 26 around 1:30 a.m.. Officers say after those involved in the fight were escorted out of the establishment. Moments later, Medina pulled a gun and shot a 30-year-old man in the nightclub's parking lot. They say he also shot a 37-year-old woman in the parking lot who was not involved in the altercation.

According to family members on social media, the woman was shot in the leg.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News Two people were shot outside the Nest on the 6500 block of Yorktown Boulevard Thursday morning.

Medina is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male who stands at 5’5”, weighs approximately 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.