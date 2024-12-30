Warrant issued for suspected gunman in The Nest Nightclub shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A warrant has been issued for a man believed to have opened fire outside of the Nest Nightclub last week.
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, detectives have obtained a warrant for 22-year-old Juan Medina who is facing charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Police say Medina was involved in an altercation inside the Nest Nightclub and Lounge on the 6500 block of Yorktown Boulevard on Dec. 26 around 1:30 a.m.. Officers say after those involved in the fight were escorted out of the establishment. Moments later, Medina pulled a gun and shot a 30-year-old man in the nightclub's parking lot. They say he also shot a 37-year-old woman in the parking lot who was not involved in the altercation.
According to family members on social media, the woman was shot in the leg.
Medina is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male who stands at 5’5”, weighs approximately 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In the meantime, officers ask if you know the whereabouts of Juan Medina, please call Corpus Christi Police Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T= [p3tips.com].