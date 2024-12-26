Two people shot, including an innocent bystander, outside southside bar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of a Southside bar on Thursday morning.

According to Corpus Christi police, at 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 6500 block of Yorktown Boulevard in reference to a large fight outside of The Nest. While officers were en route, they were notified that the fight ended with a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, including a 30-year-old man who had been involved in a fight and a 37-year-old woman who was an innocent bystander. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, who was struck by the gunfire, was driven in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department spoke with several witnesses and viewed video surveillance that showed the 30-year-old shooting victim was involved in an argument with others inside the bar. That argument turned into a fight that was broken up. The video then showed the 30-year-old man being kicked out of the bar.

The surveillance video also showed the man got into another fight with another person in the parking lot when the first person he was arguing with walked out of the bar, pulled a handgun and shot the 30-year-old.

A 37-year-old woman, who was not involved in the altercation, was also struck by the gunfire.

Police are searching for the gunman, who they believe knows the 30-year-old victim.

In the meantime, they ask if you have information regarding this incident, to call Detectives at 361-886-2840. You can also remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online by clicking here.

