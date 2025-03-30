Vietnam Veterans Day Memorial held on the city's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors came together on Saturday, March 29 at Veterans Memorial High School for the annual Vietnam Veterans Day celebration.

Ceremonies like these happen across the country to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

This year, the celebration had even more to offer with a replica piece of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. being brought in for the event.

"This is a way that they can bring the experience to the communities, the rural communities, the suburban communities, the metro communities for individuals that may have a brother or a sister or a grandpa or or a father that their name may be on the wall or a or a comrade that they lost there in the Vietnam War," Veteran Howard Schauer said.

This marked the second time in the five years that the wall was brought to Corpus Christi.